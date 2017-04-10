Blogging platform LiveJournal’s new user policy threatens pro-LGBT content

Blogging platform LiveJournal is now in compliance with Russia law after switching its servers to Russia in December, Gizmodo reports.

LiveJournal, which has about 15.2 million monthly users, updated its user agreement to adhere to Russia’s internet laws. The new agreement says that content that is considered “political solicitation materials” or “contradictory to the laws of the Russian Federation” will be banned. Russian authorities will also have access to the website’s data.

Blogs that receive more than 3,000 visitors per day are now considered media outlets. Those authors are no longer allowed to post anonymously, use obscene language or to publish “extremist materials.”

Gizmodo notes the language in the user agreement is broad and has been used in the past to label conversations about LGBTQ issues as “gay propaganda.”

LiveJournal began in 1999 and the social blogging website became increasingly popular in the early 2000s. Russian-owned SUP Media bought LiveJournal in 2007 but the servers still remained in California.

Some users have decided to move their blogs to other platforms, including Dreamwidth which has a similar code to LiveJournal. However, bloggers are having a hard time communicating with people looking for other options. In order to post on LiveJournal, bloggers must immediately agree to the new terms.

Importing my old fanfic from @livejournal to @dreamwidth, cuz when you have anti LGBTQIA+ policies, I leave! Huzzah! https://t.co/QdEUbTW1CR — Amie Kaufman 🚀 (@AmieKaufman) April 9, 2017