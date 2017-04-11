April 11, 2017 at 11:07 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Christian rocker Trey Pearson releases first music video since coming out

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Christian rocker Trey Pearson has released his first solo single since coming out as gay in May.

“Silver Horizon” shows Pearson, 35,  attending a church service where a teen boy begins singing his song. Another boy gets up from the pews and the couple kiss in front of the altar. At first, parishioners are shocked before everyone applauds. As a side story, Pearson is also shown in his own same-sex relationship at home.

“I hope people smile as much when they see [the video] as I do,” Pearson told the Huffington Post. “Hopefully, it can help change people’s hearts on how they view same-sex relationships.”

Pearson, who was married to a woman and had two children, came out in a letter to fans last summer. He was the former lead singer of Christian rock band Everyday Sunday.

“I never wanted to be gay. I was scared of what God would think and what all of these people I loved would think about me,” Pearson wrote. “But if this honesty with myself about who I am, and who I was made by God to be, doesn’t constitute as the peace that passes all understanding, then I don’t know what does. It is like this weight I have been carrying my whole life has been lifted from me, and I have never felt such freedom.”

Watch the video below.

