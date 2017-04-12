QUEERY: Rev. Cedric A. Harmon

Rev. Cedric Harmon will receive a GLAA Distinguished Service Award next week for his work with Many Voices, a black church movement for gay and transgender justice that “envisions a community that embraces the diversity of the human family and ensures that all are treated with love, compassion and justice.”

Harmon works with black religious leaders and other people of faith to engage diverse topics at the intersection of religion, faith and human sexuality. He’s an ordained pastor with the National Baptist and Missionary Baptist churches. He previously served as an organizer for Americans United for Separation of Church and State and says his ministry began at age 8.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this award because it recognizes the movement that is the people’s work,” he says. “Also it comes from an entity of enduring and unflinching activism and visibility here in Washington, D.C. and a beacon for the nation.”

GLAA has its 46th annual anniversary gala on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Policy Restaurant and Lounge (1904 14th St., N.W.). Tickets are $55. Jose Gutierrez and Mara Keisling will also be honored. Details at glaa.org.

Harmon, a native of Centreville, Ill., came to Washington 28 years ago after a period in Boston. He’s single, lives in Brightwood and enjoys reading, Netflix, travel, sports and the arts in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

23 years and my fraternity brother.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

James Baldwin and Joseph Beam top the list

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

Blues Alley and Tracks

Describe your dream wedding.

Actually, I haven’t had a wedding dream.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

I view all justice issues as affecting LGBT people. However, I began with concerns about racial justice.

What historical outcome would you change?

With a genie in a bottle or warlock powers – the outcome of the Citizens United v Federal Elections Commission SCOTUS decision.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

Release of Prince’s movie “Purple Rain.”

On what do you insist?

Appreciation and respect for human diversity

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

A reminder of congressional oaths of office. Tweet: Real love covers and protects.

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“I See A World: Refusal to Faint or Lose Heart”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Demand immediate peer review for clarity.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

I believe the power of love is pure energy that never dissipates nor is destroyed.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Always question assumptions and remember it’s about the work of justice, equity and compassion not about you.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

To aide a loved one and for a great slice of pie!

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

That gay men make good girlfriends re: make up, hair, fashion, styling, boy advice, changing clothes in front of them. Also, a presumption of wealth for all LGBT people.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“Tongues Untied”

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Holding the door for women to enter or exit. So often it’s not even wanted.

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

None really, they’re nice but someone has to dust them.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

That I’d live this long.

Why Washington?

I kept growing fond of it day after day.