April 12, 2017 at 6:00 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Va. church vandalized with anti-LGBT messages

Penny Proud, gay news, Washington Blade

A church in Annandale, Va., was vandalized with anti-LGBT messages this week.

Fairfax County police are investigating the vandalism of two Annandale churches.

A Fairfax County Police Department press release indicates someone spray-painted anti-Semitic symbols and words onto the side of the Little River United Church of Christ and signs that had been placed outside of it between 1 – 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

David Lindsey, senior pastor at Little River United Church of Christ, told WAMU some of the messages were anti-LGBT. He also said one of them read, “Defend America, no Muslims, no traitors.”

Lindsey told WAMU there is “so much hateful rhetoric in the public sphere right now and there seems to be a certain freedom to indulge in these kinds of crimes.”

The staff of the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, which is less than two miles from Little River United Church of Christ, on Tuesday also found swastikas and anti-Semitic messages spray-painted onto the side of its building. Fairfax County police say the vandalism also took place between 1 – 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

A Fairfax County Police Department spokesperson told the Blade on Wednesday that police are “actively investigating” the two incidents that took place hours after Passover began.

“I am disturbed to hear of the vandalism and hateful attacks that took place at the Jewish Community Center in Fairfax while many of our brothers and sisters were enjoying Seder and celebrating Passover last night,” said Lieutenant Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday in a statement. “We must not sit idly by when any community in the commonwealth is targeted by threatening acts intended to incite terror.”

“No Virginian should live in fear because of who they are or who they worship,” he added. “As your lieutenant governor and in the years to come, I will continue to do everything I can to keep Virginians of all faiths and backgrounds safe.”

The vandalism took place less than a day before White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sparked outrage when he incorrectly said Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons during World War II.

Spicer apologized a few hours later. Gay Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are among those who have called for Spicer to resign.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

  • Count Dracula

    I hope they catch the leftists who did this

stabbing, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Va. church vandalized with anti-LGBT messages
Rehoboth’s Proud Bookstore to close
Windsor named grand marshal of Capital Pride Parade
D.C. surrogacy bill becomes law
Hopkins to resume gender reassignment surgeries
Pride parade to march out of Mount Vernon
single-payer health care, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
California latest to affirm N.C. travel ban despite HB2 replacement
Trump’s Easter Egg Roll a slapdash job; LGBT presence unlikely
Lawsuit challenges Puerto Rico transgender birth certificate policy
4th Circuit denies request to expedite Gavin Grimm case
New Mexico latest state to ban discredited ‘ex-gay’ therapy
Minnesota to keep N.C. travel ban as other states demur
watermark
World
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Country is ‘brutal dictatorship’
European court: Forced sterilization of trans people violates human rights
watermark
Opinions
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
Will GOP deliver LGBT workplace protections?
Back in the USSR
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Todrick Hall on his ‘Oz’ show, RuPaul, ‘Kinky Boots’ and more
QUEERY: Rev. Cedric A. Harmon
2017 DC Brau & Washington Blade Pride Pils Can Contest Winner
Andrew Rannells says ‘Looking’ wasn’t supposed to represent every gay man
Dove #RealMoms ad features transgender mom
LeAnn Rimes to headline NYC Pride’s PrideFest
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup