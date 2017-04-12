Windsor named grand marshal of Capital Pride Parade

Capital Pride this week announced that Edith Windsor, whose court case ultimately led to the demise of the Defense of Marriage Act, would serve as a grand marshal of this year’s Pride Parade.

“Windsor’s desire to legally wed her fiancé, Thea Spyer, led to an over 40-year journey culminating with her as the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case United States v. Windsor,” Capital Pride announced in a release. “The Windsor decision in 2013 overturned Section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act and became the most significant ruling in favor of LGBT marriage rights to date.”

The parade is planned for Saturday, June 10, at 4:30 p.m. in the Dupont and Logan Circle neighborhoods.

“Commitment and marriage are great joys that deserve to be shared by everyone,” Windsor said in a statement. “For me, being a grand marshal at the Pride Parade in the nation’s capital, where the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality, moves me greatly. But there’s no time to slow down. We must forge ahead.”

“We are honored to have activist Edie Windsor serve as a Capital Pride Parade grand marshal,” said Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance. “Her contributions to the expansion of LGBT equality and marriage rights are virtually unparalleled.”