Virginia restaurants with Easter specials offer something off the beaten path

Washington is fortunate to be experiencing a restaurant boom, so there’s no shortage of great places to eat inside its boundaries, but sometimes it’s also good to get out and about. And, shockingly, there are also people who don’t live in Columbia Heights, Bloomingdale or Navy Yard — in fact, they actually live in Virginia, places that are experiencing the same surge in new restaurants helmed by top chefs.

So, if you’re planning on going out for Easter brunch this year, then try hopping on out to the northern Virginia suburbs and exurbs to try something new and maybe even breathe a little fresh country air, should you venture far enough.

Here are just a few options to consider; remember that Easter is a big dining-out day, so it’s always a good idea to make reservations in advance.

If you feel like making a weekend of it, head to the rollings hills of Madison, Va., and take part in the Easter festivities at Early Mountain Vineyards (6109 Wolftown Hood Rd, Madison). Chef Ryan Collins, formerly of José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup, will offer spit-roasted lamb, roasted porchetta, falafel, farro and caponata salad, and a fresh garden pea salad, with the award-winning vineyard’s 2016 pinot gris. There will be live music from 1-4 p.m., a petting zoo and an Easter egg hunt.

Get tropical at Shirlington’s Hula Girl Bar & Grill (4044 Campbell Ave., Arlington), where Hawaiian delicacies like SPAM and eggs, banana and macadamia waffles, and mimosas mixed with passionfruit, orange and guava juice will be served in lieu of the usual Easter fare. Chicken katsu — panko-crusted chicken served with a spicy Japanese-style barbecue sauce — accompanies Belgian waffles, or you can opt for root beer-glazed sticky ribs and other Hawaiian specialties. Live ukulele music will help give some island atmosphere.

Check out the Clarendon outpost of Ambar (2901 Wilson Blvd, Arlington), with a fixed-price brunch of Balkan-inspired unlimited small plates and cocktails. Start with the Brunch Aperitivo, made with fortified wine, orange juice and Balkan sparkling wine; or the Red Wine Punch, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, peach lemonade and mint-infused syrup. You’ll find both traditional dishes and twists on American brunch favorites on the menu, from salmon eggs Benedict, served on an English muffin with creamy kajmak sauce; to mushroom pilav served with cremini mushrooms, rice, root vegetables and eggs; to cinnamon sweet sourdough accompanied by your choice of Nutella or homemade jam.

Expect uber-local fresh honey from the rooftop hives at härth, the restaurant at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner (7920 Jones Branch Dr., McLean). The buffet menu will feature herb-crusted prime rib, crème brûlée French toast casserole, and an omelette station, along with bottomless mimosas, specialty cocktails and mocktails, and, of course, the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt complete with prizes.

Try waterfront dining at Red’s Table (11150 South Lakes Dr., Reston), where chef Adam Stein will offer a slow-cooked leg of lamb with grilled asparagus and minted hollandaise, crispy caramel French toast, and crab cakes served on buttermilk biscuits with spicy hollandaise and home fries. Other a la carte items include sausage biscuit sliders with maple sage sausage patties and American cheese, freshly baked cinnamon buns, and both mimosa and Bloody Mary bars.

Check out the new spring menu at BRABO (1600 King St., Alexandria), the Belgian-French restaurant at the Kimpton Lorien Hotel in Old Town Alexandria. Highlights include a chilled English pea and mint velouté with Maine lobster salad; spring vegetarian risotto with seasonal wild ramps, peas, and turnips; and braised halibut filet with roasted Brussels sprouts, smoked ham, black truffle and a red wine reduction. Lead bartender Phil Clark is offering a refreshing strawberry-mint fizz along with an elderflower, gin and cucumber cocktail. Don’t forget to finish off your meal with the pistachio and rose water profiteroles with bourbon-vanilla ice cream.

Bastille (606 N. Fayette Street, Alexandria) adds even more French flair to Easter celebrations with a flavorful menu with influences from Paris to north Africa. You’ll find creamy Parisian-style scrambled eggs with bacon; croissant and duck-fat home fries; cod filet with olives, capers, onions, fingerling potatoes, fennel and carrots; and a brioche French toast stuffed with peanut butter and raspberry jam. Chef Michelle Poteaux ones an array of freshly made desserts, including a lemon ginger butter bar with blueberry ice cream; almond mousse with almond cake, strawberries, white chocolate and strawberry sorbet; and a truly Easter-inspired carrot cake served with caramel ice cream, toasted walnuts, crème anglaise and crispy carrots.

Kristen Hartke is a D.C.-based food writer and editor; follow her kitchen adventures on Instagram, @kristenhartke.