April 13, 2017 at 3:20 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Entropy’ unites artists
Entropy, gay news, Washington Blade

(Image courtesy Smithsonian)

Smithsonian American Art Museum (F and 8th streets, N.W.) presents “Entropy,” a multi-media art performance, on Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m.

“Entropy” brings together artist and filmmaker Mickalene Thomas and Grammy Award-winning drummer and composer Terri Lyne Carrington. Thomas, who works with the ideas of beauty, sexuality and black female identity, will give an improvised video DJ set. Carrington will follow with a performance of new and adapted pieces inspired by Thomas’ work. There will be a post-show discussion and Q&A session with Thomas and Carrington.

Tickets are $30. For more information, visit americanart.si.edu/calendar.

