April 13, 2017 at 10:14 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Jude Law cast as young Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Jude Law will play a young Albus Dumbledore in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” sequel, according to Variety. 

Set in the 1920s, the film will show Dumbledore as the professor of transfiguration before he became Hogwarts headmaster and mentor to Harry Potter. Johnny Depp will also appear in the “Harry Potter” prequel as the villainous Grindelwald, Dumbledore’s childhood friend and first love.

Eddie Redmayne returns as the spinoff’s lead character Newt Scamander. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling will pen the sequel’s script and David Yates is back on board as director.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was a global hit raking in more than $813 million at the box office. Four sequels have been planned for the franchise.

Production begins this summer. “Fantastic Beasts 2” opens in theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.

 

 

 

