April 13, 2017 at 4:15 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Man charged with vandalizing Va. church, Jewish center

Dylan M. Mahone, 20, of Annandale, Va., was arrested on April 12, 2017, in connection with the vandalism of an area church and Jewish community center. (Photo courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

Fairfax County police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the vandalism of a church and a Jewish community center.

Officers arrested Dylan M. Mahone, 20, of Annandale, Va., at his home.

A Fairfax County Police Department press release says Mahone spray-painted anti-LGBT and anti-Semitic messages on the Little River United Church of Christ in Annandale and signs that were outside of the building early on Tuesday morning.

Mahone allegedly spray-painted swastikas and anti-Semitic messages onto the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia — which is located less than two miles from the Little River United Church of Christ — hours after the first night of Passover. The Northern Virginia Community College Police also suspect Mahone distributed anti-Semitic flyers around campus on March 20.

Mahone has been charged with two counts of felony destruction of property, placing a swastika on religious property with the intent to intimidate and wearing a mask in public to conceal one’s identity. The Northern Virginia Community College Police Department has also charged Mahone with one count of felony destruction of property and one count of wearing a mask in public to conceal one’s identity.

WTOP reported Fairfax County Police Department spokesperson Julie Parker told reporters that detectives used surveillance videos and an anonymous Twitter account to link Malone to the three incidents.

