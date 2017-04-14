Scotland first in U.K. to approve PrEP

GLASGOW, Scotland — Scotland has become the first country in the United Kingdom to approve PrEP, the National reports.

Charities HIV Scotland, the Terrence Higgins Trust Scotland, Waverley Care and NAT (National Aids Trust) had joined together to campaign for the drug to be made available in the PrEP4Scotland Coalition.

A statement from the group said: “We applaud the (Scottish Medicines Consortium) for taking this bold step to tackling HIV in Scotland. PrEP provides opportunities to reinvigorate how people at higher risk of HIV exposure engage with testing and prevention opportunities, and it is a vital opportunity to make a real reduction in the number of new HIV transmissions,” the National reports.

George Valiotis, chief executive of HIV Scotland, told the National that the drug will be “an essential addition to Scotland’s HIV prevention approach.”