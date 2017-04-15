April 15, 2017 at 11:11 am EDT | by Staff reports
Syphilis rates higher for gay men in South
Treponema pallidum, syphilis, STI, gay news, Washington Blade

Electron micrograph of Treponema pallidum. Treponema pallidum is the causative agent of syphilis. (Public domain image by the CDC)

A new U.S. report shows the spread of syphilis is far worse in gay men in southern states, the Associated Press reports.

North Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana have the highest rates. In North Carolina, as many as one in 134 gay and bisexual men were diagnosed with the most contagious forms of syphilis in 2015.

The South has long had higher rates of diseases spread through sex. The April 6 report is the first breakdown for syphilis by sexual orientation for 44 states, the AP article notes.

In all states, the rates for straight men are far lower. The disease is also much more common in men than women, the AP reports.

Syphilis is a dangerous bacterial disease that surfaces as genital sores. The arrival of antibiotics in the 1940s reduced syphilis dramatically, but U.S. cases have been rising for about 15 years.

watermark
Local
Va. Supreme Court dismisses Fairfax school district lawsuit
Man charged with vandalizing Va. church, Jewish center
Va. church vandalized with anti-LGBT messages
Rehoboth’s Proud Bookstore to close
Windsor named grand marshal of Capital Pride Parade
D.C. surrogacy bill becomes law
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Washington State reinstitutes N.C. travel ban after HB2 deal
California latest to affirm N.C. travel ban despite HB2 replacement
Trump’s Easter Egg Roll a slapdash job; LGBT presence unlikely
Lawsuit challenges Puerto Rico transgender birth certificate policy
4th Circuit denies request to expedite Gavin Grimm case
watermark
World
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Country is ‘brutal dictatorship’
European court: Forced sterilization of trans people violates human rights
Grace & Frankie, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
New meaning for ‘Grace and Frankie’ in Trump era
Biking: Not just for young kids in spandex
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
Ricky Martin, concert, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Ricky Martin gets VH1 reality series
Donald Trump Jr. scoffs LGBT college students ‘triggered’ by Chick-fil-A
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ renewed for season 10
New Emma Donoghue kids’ book is tongue-tied tangle
Hansberry’s triumph ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ winningly revived at Arena Stage
CARTOON: ‘Feud’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup