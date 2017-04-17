April 17, 2017 at 11:39 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Check It featured in D.C. Int’l Film Festival
Check It Enterprises, gay news, Washington Blade

Members of Check It will be on hand for a film screening on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)

A documentary film about members of a former LGBT youth gang in D.C. called Check It, who transformed the gang into a fashion clothing business called Check It Enterprises, will be shown Sunday, April 23, as part of the 31st annual Washington, D.C. International Film Festival.

The showing of the film, called Check It, will take place at 5:30 p.m. at D.C.’s E Street Cinema. The showing will also serve as a fundraiser for Check It Enterprises’ effort to renovate its recently acquired building in the city’s Anacostia neighborhood, according to gay activist Phil Pannell, who is among a group of LGBT activists supporting the fledgling fashion clothing enterprise.

 Pannell noted that after the film, a discussion with the audience will take place that will include the film’s producer and director Dana Flor; Check It Secretary Trayon Warren and Check It CEO Star Bennett. Also participating in the discussion will be Check It supporter and mentor Ron Moten, who appears in the film.

“This is a story of true transformation. It is really inspiring,” Pannell told the Blade in February in discussing how Check It members are building a fashion clothing business with the aim of channeling their proceeds into support for other youth in the community.

“It is imperative that we support these youth and their quest to turn their lives around and become a positive force in this city,” Pannell said.

Admission for the film showing is $13 when purchased online. If still available, tickets can also be purchased at the E Street Cinema box office at 555 11th Street, N.W. (E Street entrance) at the time of the showing.

Phillip Pannell

Local activist Phil Pannell is among supporters of the Check It enterprise. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
Check It featured in D.C. Int’l Film Festival
Va. Supreme Court dismisses Fairfax school district lawsuit
Man charged with vandalizing Va. church, Jewish center
Va. church vandalized with anti-LGBT messages
Rehoboth’s Proud Bookstore to close
Windsor named grand marshal of Capital Pride Parade
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Washington State reinstitutes N.C. travel ban after HB2 deal
California latest to affirm N.C. travel ban despite HB2 replacement
Trump’s Easter Egg Roll a slapdash job; LGBT presence unlikely
Lawsuit challenges Puerto Rico transgender birth certificate policy
4th Circuit denies request to expedite Gavin Grimm case
watermark
World
Nikki Haley: U.S. ‘disturbed’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Country is ‘brutal dictatorship’
Grace & Frankie, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
New meaning for ‘Grace and Frankie’ in Trump era
Biking: Not just for young kids in spandex
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Luke Evans talks being openly gay in Hollywood
Russian violinist comes out in emotional YouTube video
Lady Gaga premieres new song ‘The Cure’ at Coachella
Ricky Martin gets VH1 reality series
Donald Trump Jr. scoffs LGBT college students ‘triggered’ by Chick-fil-A
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ renewed for season 10
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup