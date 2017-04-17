Check It featured in D.C. Int’l Film Festival

A documentary film about members of a former LGBT youth gang in D.C. called Check It, who transformed the gang into a fashion clothing business called Check It Enterprises, will be shown Sunday, April 23, as part of the 31st annual Washington, D.C. International Film Festival.

The showing of the film, called Check It, will take place at 5:30 p.m. at D.C.’s E Street Cinema. The showing will also serve as a fundraiser for Check It Enterprises’ effort to renovate its recently acquired building in the city’s Anacostia neighborhood, according to gay activist Phil Pannell, who is among a group of LGBT activists supporting the fledgling fashion clothing enterprise.

Pannell noted that after the film, a discussion with the audience will take place that will include the film’s producer and director Dana Flor; Check It Secretary Trayon Warren and Check It CEO Star Bennett. Also participating in the discussion will be Check It supporter and mentor Ron Moten, who appears in the film.

“This is a story of true transformation. It is really inspiring,” Pannell told the Blade in February in discussing how Check It members are building a fashion clothing business with the aim of channeling their proceeds into support for other youth in the community.

“It is imperative that we support these youth and their quest to turn their lives around and become a positive force in this city,” Pannell said.

Admission for the film showing is $13 when purchased online. If still available, tickets can also be purchased at the E Street Cinema box office at 555 11th Street, N.W. (E Street entrance) at the time of the showing.