April 19, 2017 at 1:59 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Anti-gay pastor gets reality show on Oprah Winfrey Network

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Oprah Winfrey has added “The Book of John Gray,” a docuseries featuring pastor James Gray who has shared his anti-gay views on social media, to her network OWN.

“John, who is an associate pastor at Houston’s Lakewood Church under Pastor Joel Osteen, is just beginning to achieve success. Known for his loud, hilarious, unconventional ways, John will give viewers unprecedented and intimate access into his church and home life. John uses his deep convictions, hard-earned wisdom and famous sense of humor to help people overcome their greatest challenges, all while facing his own everyday struggles as a husband and father,” reads the show’s description on the OWN website. 

Gray’s tweets from 2012-2014 have questioned same-sex marriage and called homosexuality a sin.

In another tweet, Gray denounced Target for its decision to be gender neutral in its stores.

“I won’t shop @target again. My son is a boy. Boys like certain toys. That’s not a gender or sexuality issue. You’ve overstepped & u will see,” Gray tweeted.

Watch Winfrey interview Gray below.

 

watermark
Local
Pastor of Carroll church receives award
Madaleno poised to challenge Hogan in 2018
LGBTQ Youth Prom on tap
‘Letter to Anita’ to be screened in Columbia
Progressive PAC endorses Danica Roem
Check It featured in D.C. Int’l Film Festival
Eisenhower, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Trump continues Obama opposition to LGBT document lawsuit
2nd Circuit (again) finds anti-gay discrimination legal under Title VII
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Washington State reinstitutes N.C. travel ban after HB2 deal
California latest to affirm N.C. travel ban despite HB2 replacement
Trump’s Easter Egg Roll a slapdash job; LGBT presence unlikely
watermark
World
International outrage over gay Chechnya arrests mounts
Nikki Haley: U.S. ‘disturbed’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
watermark
Opinions
Love and death in Trumpland
New meaning for ‘Grace and Frankie’ in Trump era
Biking: Not just for young kids in spandex
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Anti-gay pastor gets reality show on Oprah Winfrey Network
Racy tattoo of Aaron Rodgers in a jockstrap sparks homophobic reactions
Comedian Lavell Crawford goes on anti-gay rant, reveals late father was gay
GLAAD to honor Debra Messing with Excellence in Media Award
Japanese boy band kisses 36 times in new video
Ricky Martin is ready for more kids and a big wedding
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup