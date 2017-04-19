Anti-gay pastor gets reality show on Oprah Winfrey Network

Oprah Winfrey has added “The Book of John Gray,” a docuseries featuring pastor James Gray who has shared his anti-gay views on social media, to her network OWN.

“John, who is an associate pastor at Houston’s Lakewood Church under Pastor Joel Osteen, is just beginning to achieve success. Known for his loud, hilarious, unconventional ways, John will give viewers unprecedented and intimate access into his church and home life. John uses his deep convictions, hard-earned wisdom and famous sense of humor to help people overcome their greatest challenges, all while facing his own everyday struggles as a husband and father,” reads the show’s description on the OWN website.

Gray’s tweets from 2012-2014 have questioned same-sex marriage and called homosexuality a sin.

The Christian President of United States believes something different from the God he serves. Anyone else a little concerned? — John Gray (@RealJohnGray) May 9, 2012

homosexuality is no different from fornication, adultery, lying or any other sin God was clear about. It’s all the same-4those who believe. — John Gray (@RealJohnGray) April 29, 2013

Everyone is allowed to get married based on state laws. But dishonoring ppl of faith by adding clear church imagery is wrong. #Grammy‘s — John Gray (@RealJohnGray) January 27, 2014

In another tweet, Gray denounced Target for its decision to be gender neutral in its stores.

“I won’t shop @target again. My son is a boy. Boys like certain toys. That’s not a gender or sexuality issue. You’ve overstepped & u will see,” Gray tweeted.

Watch Winfrey interview Gray below.