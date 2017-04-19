Comedian Lavell Crawford goes on anti-gay rant, reveals late father was gay

Comedian Lavell Crawford gave his views on the LGBT community in an anti-gay and offensive interview with VLAD TV.

Crawford, who played bodyguard Huell Babineaux on the hit show “Breaking Bad,” began the interview by saying he considers his gay fans when making gay jokes in his stand-up routine.

“I touch on gay stuff, but I touch on it the way you’re supposed to touch on it because I don’t look at it like, the gay people, I look at it people having feelings,” Crawford says.

The comedian continued that he was careful about what he said in his routines, citing the LGBT community calling out Tracey Morgan for saying he would stab his son if he found out he was gay.

“There is a gay mafia, gay people shut down shit, man,” Crawford says.

“No matter how much they’re getting accepted, it’s still f*cking weird,” Crawford continued. “Now they’re trying to get their own bathrooms and shit [even though] it’s still not the norm.”

Crawford reveals his late father, who he says passed away two years ago, was a gay man. He explains how his father left his family for 20 years eventually marrying another man. Crawford says he feared it was hereditary and a “gay switch” would come on for him.

Crawford went on to give advice to gay people that they should come out at age 25.

“Parents need to teach their kids ‘to be men and women before we try and put a moniker of gay and lesbian and sh*t. Okay, you’re gay – 25 I think you can be gay. If you decide you want to be gay at 25, that’s fine. But try pussy for the first years – try pussy out. Young lady, try a dick out. You’re gonna find a good dick out there,” Crawford says.

Watch the full interview below.