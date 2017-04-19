Frank DeCrosta dies at 53

Frank DeCrosta, a Coldwell Banker Realtor who’d been a long-time Washington resident, died on April 7, according to his brother, Paul DeCrosta. He was 53. No cause of death was given other than that he “died peacefully at home,” Paul DeCrosta said.

Frank DeCrosta was born Oct. 15, 1963 in Schenectady, N.Y. He moved to Washington around 1990 and was gay. He lived in Dupont Circle and had been with Coldwell Banker for about 10 years, his brother said. He was a member at Foundry United Methodist Church.

Paul DeCrosta said Frank loved Fire Island during the summer and spent as much time as possible there with friends. He was also involved in HIV/AIDS work such as the AIDS Walk Washington and various Food & Friends benefits.

“He was one of the most personable people to meet,” Paul said. “He never met a stranger and would always go out of his way to help anyone in need, from a stranger carrying groceries to helping friends whenever they needed it. He would do whatever he could.”

Frank DeCrosta is survived by his mother, Carolyn DeCrosta; brothers Paul and Vincent DeCrosta; a nephew, Justin DeCrosta; and a niece, Amanda (DeCrosta) Pollard.

A memorial service is planned for Sunday, April 30 at 12:45 p.m. at Foundry United Methodist Church (1500 16th St., N.W.).