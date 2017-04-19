GLAAD to honor Debra Messing with Excellence in Media Award

Debra Messing will be honored with the Excellence in Media Award at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 6 in New York City, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“A steadfast supporter of the LGBTQ community on social media, Messing is a voice not only on LGBTQ issues, but against discrimination of any kind,” GLAAD said in a statement. “Messing has consistently shown commitment to LGBTQ youth, participating in Spirit Day, GLAAD’s annual anti-bullying campaign, by ‘going purple’ in October for LGBTQ youth.”

The award honors individuals who have advocated for the equality and acceptance of LGBT people. Previous honorees have included Robert De Niro, Kelly Ripa, Patti LaBelle, Tyra Banks and Diane Sawyer.

“Debra Messing is a champion of the LGBTQ community and many marginalized groups today,” GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Through laughter, warmth and pure heart both on and off-screen, she accelerates acceptance and inspires everyone to raise their own voices.”

The ceremony will be hosted by Ross Matthews. Other attendees will include Whoopi Goldberg, Don Lemon, Rami Malek, Janet Mock, Trevor Noah, Christian Slater and “Survivor” contestant Zeke Smith.

Messing will reprise her role as Grace Adler in the “Will & Grace” reboot returning to NBC. The 48-year-old actress told the Huffington Post that the sitcom will adjust to the modern time.

“It’s a whole new world now where being gay and lesbian is not something that people are hiding like they did when we started almost 20 years ago,” Messing says. “I think that there’s an opportunity to now celebrate all the other initials of LGBTQ. It will be great to come out of this next round and feel like we’re normalizing an even larger segment of underrepresented people on primetime television.”