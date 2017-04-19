April 19, 2017 at 12:32 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
GLAAD to honor Debra Messing with Excellence in Media Award

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Debra Messing will be honored with the Excellence in Media Award at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 6 in New York City, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“A steadfast supporter of the LGBTQ community on social media, Messing is a voice not only on LGBTQ issues, but against discrimination of any kind,” GLAAD said in a statement. “Messing has consistently shown commitment to LGBTQ youth, participating in Spirit Day, GLAAD’s annual anti-bullying campaign, by ‘going purple’ in October for LGBTQ youth.”

The award honors individuals who have advocated for the equality and acceptance of LGBT people. Previous honorees have included Robert De Niro, Kelly Ripa, Patti LaBelle, Tyra Banks and Diane Sawyer.

“Debra Messing is a champion of the LGBTQ community and many marginalized groups today,” GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Through laughter, warmth and pure heart both on and off-screen, she accelerates acceptance and inspires everyone to raise their own voices.”

The ceremony will be hosted by Ross Matthews. Other attendees will include Whoopi Goldberg, Don Lemon, Rami Malek, Janet Mock, Trevor Noah, Christian Slater and “Survivor” contestant Zeke Smith.

Messing will reprise her role as Grace Adler in the “Will & Grace” reboot returning to NBC. The 48-year-old actress told the Huffington Post that the sitcom will adjust to the modern time.

“It’s a whole new world now where being gay and lesbian is not something that people are hiding like they did when we started almost 20 years ago,” Messing says. “I think that there’s an opportunity to now celebrate all the other initials of LGBTQ. It will be great to come out of this next round and feel like we’re normalizing an even larger segment of underrepresented people on primetime television.”

 

 

 

watermark
Local
Pastor of Carroll church receives award
Madaleno poised to challenge Hogan in 2018
LGBTQ Youth Prom on tap
‘Letter to Anita’ to be screened in Columbia
Progressive PAC endorses Danica Roem
Check It featured in D.C. Int’l Film Festival
Eisenhower, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Trump continues Obama opposition to LGBT document lawsuit
2nd Circuit (again) finds anti-gay discrimination legal under Title VII
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Washington State reinstitutes N.C. travel ban after HB2 deal
California latest to affirm N.C. travel ban despite HB2 replacement
Trump’s Easter Egg Roll a slapdash job; LGBT presence unlikely
watermark
World
International outrage over gay Chechnya arrests mounts
Nikki Haley: U.S. ‘disturbed’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
watermark
Opinions
Love and death in Trumpland
New meaning for ‘Grace and Frankie’ in Trump era
Biking: Not just for young kids in spandex
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Anti-gay pastor gets reality show on Oprah Winfrey Network
Racy tattoo of Aaron Rodgers in a jockstrap sparks homophobic reactions
Comedian Lavell Crawford goes on anti-gay rant, reveals late father was gay
GLAAD to honor Debra Messing with Excellence in Media Award
Japanese boy band kisses 36 times in new video
Ricky Martin is ready for more kids and a big wedding
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup