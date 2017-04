The film “Letter to Anita,” which tells the story of Anita Bryant’s anti-gay campaign and its effect on the life of lesbian Ronni Sanlo, will be shown on May 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Bain Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way in Columbia. A discussion will follow the film.

The event is free but registration is required by calling The Bain Center at 410-313-7213 by April 27. Social Work CEUs are available.