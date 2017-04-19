April 19, 2017 at 1:13 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
LGBTQ Youth Prom on tap
LGBTQ Youth Prom, gay news, Washington Blade

(Image courtesy GoFundMe)

The third annual LGBTQ Youth Prom is set for May 5 from 7-11 p.m. at The Grand, 225 North Charles St. in Baltimore. The event, which is themed “Enchanted Forest 2017,”  is solely for LGBTQ youth and supportive youth allies between the ages of 14 and 19 who want to experience prom within a welcoming and safe space without fear of prejudice.

There will be food, entertainment, and an interactive community resource fair. Though there is no cost for this event, online registration is required and all attendees must present a valid picture ID for entry. Youth can register at lgbtqprombmore.eventbrite.com. Alcoholic beverages and smoking are prohibited at this event. Security will be on-site, and all volunteers are background checked.

Contributions to this event can be made at gofundme.com/enchantedforestprom.

“It is beautiful to see these amazing youth celebrate in the space,” said prom planning committee member Anastasia Pierron in a statement.  “We recognize that spaces such as the LGBTQ Prom are few and far between, and we as a community need to continue creating and supporting spaces where LGBTQ youth feel accepted, loved, and validated.”

The LGBTQ Youth Prom planning committee is comprised of community members and youth- serving organizations, such as STAR TRACK Adolescent Health Program at the University of Maryland, GLSEN-Baltimore, and the PrEP Program of the Moore Clinic at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

For more information about the LGBTQ Prom email lgbtqprombmore@gmail.com.

