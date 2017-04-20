Jenner will discuss book at Sixth & I

Reality star Caitlyn Jenner will appear at the Sixth & I Historic Synagogue (600 I St., N.W.) to discuss her memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

Jenner’s memoir begins with her childhood and achievement as a gold medalist Olympian and continues through her public transition. Her marriages and relationship with her children are also highlighted. Buzz Bissinger, journalist and author of “Friday Night Lights,” facilitates the discussion. Following the event, GLOE Director Josef Palermo will lead a short post-discussion for guests wanting to share their thoughts on the talk.

Tickets are $35 and include an autographed copy of Jenner’s book. The post-discussion is free for ticket holders. For more details, visit sixthani.org.