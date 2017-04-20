April 20, 2017 at 1:42 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Gavin Grimm among Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Gavin Grimm (Photo courtesy of American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia)

Time magazine has named Gavin Grimm one of its 100 Most Influential People.

Grimm, 17, is a senior at Gloucester County High School in Gloucester, Va. He filed a lawsuit against the Gloucester County School District’s policy prohibiting students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that don’t correspond with their “biological gender.”

The U.S. Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in the Grimm case on March 28. The justices remanded it to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond after President Trump rescinded guidance to public schools that said Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 requires them to allow trans students to use restrooms based on their gender identity.

The 4th Circuit earlier this month denied a motion to expedite the case.

“I’m not really sure how using the bathroom became national news,” said Grimm in a video that Time magazine posted onto its website. “I thought it was pretty simple concept that could be solved quickly and privately, but gaining the traction that it has and going as public as it has has been just such a surprise to me.”

“I never dreamed it would have been like this,” he added.

“His case, which remains ongoing in Virginia, has implications that extend far beyond bathrooms,” wrote trans activist and author Janet Mock in Time magazine’s profile of Grimm. “It’s about a greater sense of belonging for us all — at school, at home and in our neighborhoods and places of work and worship. So many are made to feel as if they should hide, pretend or perish. Gavin’s refusal to be treated unjustly is an enduring reminder that we will not be stayed.”

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gavin Grimm among Time’s 100 Most Influential People
Kate Clinton to perform DC Pride Weekend
Frank DeCrosta dies at 53
Pastor of Carroll church receives award
Madaleno poised to challenge Hogan in 2018
LGBTQ Youth Prom on tap
National Equality March, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
‘Diverse’ co-chairs named for LGBT march on Washington
Alabama guv to sign anti-LGBT adoption ‘religious freedom’ bill
Trump continues Obama opposition to LGBT document lawsuit
2nd Circuit (again) finds anti-gay discrimination legal under Title VII
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Washington State reinstitutes N.C. travel ban after HB2 deal
watermark
World
New group defends integrated Israel military
Chechnya not ‘politically independent’ from Russia
International outrage over gay Chechnya arrests mounts
Nikki Haley: U.S. ‘disturbed’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
watermark
Opinions
Perez and the disappearing DNC
Love and death in Trumpland
New meaning for ‘Grace and Frankie’ in Trump era
Biking: Not just for young kids in spandex
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Miami street to be renamed in honor of ‘Moonlight’
New ‘Countries and Closets’ film explores ‘corrective rape’ phenomenon in India
Katy Perry ‘wasn’t allowed to interact with gay people’ as a child
Intensive training
RuPaul is one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people
‘Stranger Things’ star Shannon Purser comes out as bisexual
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup