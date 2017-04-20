Gavin Grimm among Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Time magazine has named Gavin Grimm one of its 100 Most Influential People.

Grimm, 17, is a senior at Gloucester County High School in Gloucester, Va. He filed a lawsuit against the Gloucester County School District’s policy prohibiting students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that don’t correspond with their “biological gender.”

The U.S. Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in the Grimm case on March 28. The justices remanded it to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond after President Trump rescinded guidance to public schools that said Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 requires them to allow trans students to use restrooms based on their gender identity.

The 4th Circuit earlier this month denied a motion to expedite the case.

“I’m not really sure how using the bathroom became national news,” said Grimm in a video that Time magazine posted onto its website. “I thought it was pretty simple concept that could be solved quickly and privately, but gaining the traction that it has and going as public as it has has been just such a surprise to me.”

“I never dreamed it would have been like this,” he added.

“His case, which remains ongoing in Virginia, has implications that extend far beyond bathrooms,” wrote trans activist and author Janet Mock in Time magazine’s profile of Grimm. “It’s about a greater sense of belonging for us all — at school, at home and in our neighborhoods and places of work and worship. So many are made to feel as if they should hide, pretend or perish. Gavin’s refusal to be treated unjustly is an enduring reminder that we will not be stayed.”