April 20, 2017 at 1:51 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Katy Perry ‘wasn’t allowed to interact with gay people’ as a child

(Screenshot via Twitter.)

Katy Perry opened up about her conservative, Christian upbringing in a recent interview with Vogue.

Perry, 32, grew up with evangelical Pentecostal pastors as parents. She admits her family would picket Madonna and Marilyn Manson concerts and watch Bill O’Reilly. They also didn’t celebrate Halloween.

“Education was not the first priority. My education started in my 20s, and there is so much to learn still,” Perry told Vogue.

The pop star continued that she wasn’t “allowed to interact with gay people” and that, “there is some generational racism” in her family.

“But I came out of the womb asking questions, curious from day one, and I am really grateful for that: My curiosity has led me here. Anything I don’t understand, I will just ask questions about,” Perry says.

Perry broke onto the music scene with her 2008 single “I Kissed a Girl” and revealed during the Human Rights Campaign Gala last month that’s not all the experience she has.

“For instance, I kissed a girl and I liked it. Truth be told, I did more than that. How was I going to reconcile that with a gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? What I did know is that I was curious and even then I knew sexuality wasn’t as black and white as this dress,” Perry said while accepting the National Equality Award.

Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gavin Grimm among Time’s 100 Most Influential People
Kate Clinton to perform DC Pride Weekend
Frank DeCrosta dies at 53
Pastor of Carroll church receives award
Madaleno poised to challenge Hogan in 2018
LGBTQ Youth Prom on tap
National Equality March, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
‘Diverse’ co-chairs named for LGBT march on Washington
Alabama guv to sign anti-LGBT adoption ‘religious freedom’ bill
Trump continues Obama opposition to LGBT document lawsuit
2nd Circuit (again) finds anti-gay discrimination legal under Title VII
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Washington State reinstitutes N.C. travel ban after HB2 deal
watermark
World
New group defends integrated Israel military
Chechnya not ‘politically independent’ from Russia
International outrage over gay Chechnya arrests mounts
Nikki Haley: U.S. ‘disturbed’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
watermark
Opinions
Perez and the disappearing DNC
Love and death in Trumpland
New meaning for ‘Grace and Frankie’ in Trump era
Biking: Not just for young kids in spandex
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Miami street to be renamed in honor of ‘Moonlight’
New ‘Countries and Closets’ film explores ‘corrective rape’ phenomenon in India
Katy Perry ‘wasn’t allowed to interact with gay people’ as a child
Intensive training
RuPaul is one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people
‘Stranger Things’ star Shannon Purser comes out as bisexual
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup