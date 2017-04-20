Chibbaro to discuss Blade history

The Rainbow History Project presents “Covering the Queer Capital,” a discussion on the history of the Washington Blade, at the Shaw Library (1630 7th St., N.W.) on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Washington Blade Senior News Reporter Lou Chibbaro, Jr. and Kerrie Williams, special collections manager of Washingtoniana & Black Studies, will lead the discussion on the oldest LGBT newspaper in the United States. Eric Nolan Gonzaba moderates. The discussion will also highlight the newspaper’s recent digitization of its older editions, from 1969 to 1985, to be available online. This event is free.

For more information, visit dclibrary.org/watha.