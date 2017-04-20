Mr. and Miss Gay Arlington pageant is April 28

AGLA hosts its Mr. and Miss Gay Arlington pageant at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant (555 23rd St., S. Arlington, Va.) on Friday, April 28 from 6-10 p.m.

The reigning Mr. and Miss Gay Arlington will make their final performances and hand over their titles. The social begins at 6 p.m. and the contest begins at 8 p.m. For guaranteed seating, guests are encouraged to reserve a table. Cover is $10.

For more information, visit agla.org/miss-gay-arlington.