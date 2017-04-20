April 20, 2017 at 1:38 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
RuPaul is one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people

 

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

RuPaul has been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

The “Drag Race” host is accompanied on the list by names such as Gavin Grimm, “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, Calvin Klein creative director Raf Simons and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

RuPaul was profiled by his friend, model Naomi Campbell. Campbell writes that she first met RuPaul in the ’90s in New York City.

“Ru was different. Not just because he had perfect, precise clothes and makeup, or because he was the only man I knew who could look that good in a wig and heels. There were no rough edges to be found. But as I got to know him better, I got to experience firsthand his wit and his intelligence—he’s like an ­encyclopedia. And his beauty is far beyond skin-deep,” Campbell writes.

Campbell also notes his accomplishment bringing drag to the forefront of mainstream culture with “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The reality competition moved from Logo to VH1, giving the show a broader audience, for season nine. The show’s premiere was the biggest viewership for “Drag Race” to date.

“It’s incredible what he’s done for the drag queens who compete on that show—bringing them out, introducing them to a mainstream audience and letting them be proud of who they are and what they want to be,” Campbell continues.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1.

