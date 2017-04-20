April 20, 2017 at 1:21 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Stranger Things’ star Shannon Purser comes out as bisexual

(Shannon Purser as Barb in ‘Stranger Things.’ Screenshot via YouTube.)

Shannon Purser, best known for her roles as Barb on “Stranger Things” and Ethel Muggs on “Riverdale,” has come out as bisexual.

The 19-year-old actress revealed her sexuality on Twitter after fans of “Riverdale” accused the show of queerbaiting. Two of the main characters, Betty and Veronica, share a kiss in an earlier episode of the show. Nothing romantic has been explored between the two characters since and fans of the relationship, known as “Beronica”, have taken to social media to tweet their disappointment.

In a now deleted tweet Purser mentioned, “angry Beronica stans” which caused “Riverdale” fans to share their issues with the kissing scene. Purser addressed the fighting in the fandom saying she was “disappointed with hateful people.”

She eventually opened up about her own sexuality in a note posted on Twitter.

“I don’t normally do this, but I figure now is just as good a time as any to get personal,” she wrote. “I’ve only just recently come out as bisexual to my family and friends. It’s something I am still processing and trying to understand and I don’t like talking about it too much,” Purser writes.

“I’m very very new to the LGBT community. I have never heard the term ‘queer-baiting’ in my life until today. That being said, I have never ever wanted to alienate anyone and my tweet was thoughtless. I wasn’t referring to all the Beronica shippers, just the ones who had been particularly cruel to me personally,” Purser continues.

Earlier this month, Purser revealed she had been experiencing anxiety reconciling her faith and her sexuality.

“Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It’s going to be ok. I wish I’d known that sooner,” Purser tweeted,

“Riverdale” airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CW.

