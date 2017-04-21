April 21, 2017 at 1:55 pm EDT | by ranslem
CARTOON: Never forget
Chechnya concentration camps, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade editorial cartoon by Ranslem)

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Gavin Grimm among Time’s 100 Most Influential People
Kate Clinton to perform DC Pride Weekend
Frank DeCrosta dies at 53
Pastor of Carroll church receives award
Madaleno poised to challenge Hogan in 2018
Jose Plaza, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
‘Diverse’ co-chairs named for LGBT march on Washington
Alabama guv to sign anti-LGBT adoption ‘religious freedom’ bill
Trump continues Obama opposition to LGBT document lawsuit
2nd Circuit (again) finds anti-gay discrimination legal under Title VII
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Washington State reinstitutes N.C. travel ban after HB2 deal
watermark
World
Gay policeman killed in Paris shooting
Chechnya president again denies gay arrests
New group defends integrated Israel military
Chechnya not ‘politically independent’ from Russia
International outrage over gay Chechnya arrests mounts
Nikki Haley: U.S. ‘disturbed’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Terry Stone, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
From state houses to Chechnya, anti-LGBT attacks surging
That time I entered the ‘No Spin Zone’
Uniformed injustice: Police and military target LGBT Salvadorans
Gay in Trump’s America: Where we are so far
Perez and the disappearing DNC
Love and death in Trumpland
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Magic Johnson gives advice for parents with gay kids
‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ might have gay character
Local author/singer-songwriter Stewart Lewis has two new projects
CARTOON: Never forget
Uber ad features gay man and his longtime crush
‘Deep Talk’ with Andy Cohen
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup