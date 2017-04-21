The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at comingsandgoings@washblade.com.

Congratulations to David Bobbitt, named the new CEO of The Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC). CDISC is a global, non-profit organization that develops data standards to foster smarter research and enable connections to healthcare.

In accepting the appointment, Bobbitt said, “CDISC is at an inflection point. I feel privileged to begin this new chapter. As we enter the next stage of CDISC, our organizational strength through collaboration, inquiry and innovation will provide the fertile substrate from which an even-stronger CDISC will grow.”

Prior to joining CDISC, Bobbitt served for the last three years as president of the SCORE Foundation in D.C., where he led the organization in significant growth while maintaining high-quality services to America’s entrepreneurs. Previously, he served in a senior executive role at the New York Genome Center. He also built the largest private sector fundraising program for kidney disease services and research in the U.S. He founded and ran a successful revenue consulting firm focused on the nonprofit biomedical research sector.

Bobbitt holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, where he was a Jefferson Scholar and Lawn Resident; a graduate engineering degree from Northeastern University; and an MBA from Darden Graduate School of Business at UVA where he graduated with the Faculty Award for Academic Excellence.

Congratulations also to Lateefah Williams, who joined the National Association of Government Employees (NAGE) as an Assistant General Counsel. The Assistant General Counsel position among other duties assists and represents federal, municipal and private sector employees at arbitration, the Federal Labor Relations Authority, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the National Labor Relations Board, and various state, federal and municipal administrative forums.

Prior to joining NAGE, Williams served as the Community Engagement Specialist in the D.C. Office of Attorney General Karl Racine. She previously served as Political and Legislative Director for Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, Counsel to the Prince George’s County State Senate Delegation, and Nonprofit Speech Rights Policy Analyst for OMB Watch.

Williams is also a community activist in the District. She is currently a board member of the Wanda Alston Foundation, and periodic contributor to the Washington Blade. She held executive positions in several local organizations, including president of the Gertrude Stein Democratic Club, second vice president of the Metropolitan Women’s Democratic Club, recording secretary of the Ward 5 Democrats, and National Committeewoman for the DC Young Democrats.

Finally, congratulations also to Timothy Merritt who after a decade of experience in federal politics, recently joined progressive entrepreneur Joseph Sanberg’s team as chief of staff. Sanberg is an entrepreneur and investor and co-founder of Aspiration.com, an online financial firm that delivers banking and investing services. He is a founding investor in Blue Apron, the leading provider of home-delivered, ready-to-prepare meals for individuals and families.

Previously, Merritt was a member of the Los Angeles-based fundraising team for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. He has also worked for Ambassadors Susan Rice and Samantha Power at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York City, and on first lady Michelle Obama’s team during President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. He began his political career working in the U.S. Congress for Rep. Gene Green and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.