April 21, 2017 at 2:14 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ might have gay character

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Guardians of the Galaxy 2” might have a gay superhero.

Director James Gunn revealed that the upcoming flick could already include a gay lead. During a recent press event for the blockbuster’s sequel, Gunn was asked if he would consider a gay protagonist later in the franchise.

“Absolutely. I would love to be able to. We might have already done that. I say watch the movie. Check it out. See what you think,” Gunn responded.

Marvel has not included an LGBT character in its films.

Gay superheroes have slowly been making their way into mainstream film. In “Power Rangers,” the yellow ranger Trini (Becky G) opened up that she was having “girlfriend problems.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy 2” stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. It hits theaters May 5.

