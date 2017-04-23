Capital Pride to honor hockey star, advocates

Washington Capitals star goaltender Braden Holtby, an outspoken advocate for LGBT initiatives in professional hockey, is among 10 individuals or organizations named as 2017 award recipients by the Capital Pride Alliance.

The Alliance, which organizes D.C.’s annual LGBT Pride events in June, calls on the LGBT community each year to nominate candidates for several categories of awards; including Capital Pride LGBT Heroes and Engendered Sprits, which recognizes those making important contributions to the transgender community and straight allies.

The Alliance’s board then selects the winners based on recommendations by one or more board committees, including the Trans Pride Committee.

Holtby, who rode in last year’s Capital Pride Parade, was selected this year for the Capital Pride Alliance’s Ally Award “for his efforts to promote respect and equality for all people,” a statement released by Capital Pride says.

Among the five people named as Capital Pride Heroes are Dee Curry, a longtime HIV/AIDS and transgender rights advocate; Juan Carlos Loubriel, director of community health and wellness at Whitman-Walker Health; Amy Loudermilk, an official directing suicide prevention efforts for the Trevor Project and a former official with the D.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence; Richard Rosendall, former president of the D.C. Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance and longtime LGBT rights advocate and Melvin Thomas, founding member of Stonewall Sports, a national LGBT non-profit sports organization.

“The Capital Pride Alliance extends thanks and gratitude to our community, which has numerous individuals, leaders, and activists dedicated to fight for LGBTA rights for all of us,” said Bernie Delia, president of the Capital Pride Alliance board of directors.

“We are fortunate to have such a challenging honoree selection process, with so many outstanding individuals at the 2017 Heroes Gala,” Delia said.

Others selected for the Alliance’s 2017 awards include:

* Dr. Stacey Karpen, a clinician and researcher focusing on populations affected by HIV/AIDS and transgender children and adults — Engendered Spirits Award.

* Hayden Mora, founding member of Trans United, an advocate for LGBT minorities and immigrants, and political campaign activist — Engendered Spirits Award.

* Jerry Houston, radio personality at HOT 99.5 and Pride Radio and a volunteer executive producer of the Capital Pride Concert — Bill Miles Award.

* Brother Help Thyself, the non-profit organization that raises money to support the needs of numerous LGBT and HIV/AIDS organizations in the D.C. and Baltimore areas for nearly 40 years — Larry Stansbury Award.

The recipients will be honored at the annual Capital Pride Heroes Gala scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Carnegie Library at 801 K St., N.W. The event will be hosted by the Historical Society of Washington, D.C., which is based in the Carnegie Library building.