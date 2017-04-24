April 24, 2017 at 2:41 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Fan sues Live Nation over postponed Janet Jackson tour

(Screenshot via YouTube)

A Janet Jackson fan has had it with the pop star’s consistent rescheduling of her Unbreakable World Tour.

Tiana Adams is suing Live Nation for not issuing refunds to customers, TMZ reports. Live Nation has listed the tour as “rescheduled” and not “canceled,” which allows the ticket company to hold onto customers’ funds.

The Unbreakable World Tour has been postponed three times. The tour’s United Kingdom and Europe dates were originally postponed for Jackson to have surgery in the summer of 2015. Soon after the tour was postponed again for unknown reasons. Jackson postponed for a third time, for her North American tour dates, in April 2016 to start a family.

Jackson had her baby Eissa Al Mana, with her now separated husband Wissam Al Mana, in January. No official announcements have been made about her tour, but reports indicate the axed dates will be part of her new tour, State of the World.

