John Waters to be camp director for adult summer camp

John Waters will be camp director for his first adults-only summer camp, Variety reports.

Located in Kent, Connecticut, Camp John Waters will take place on September 22-24 on an actual campground with cabins and a lake. Activities will include “Bloody Mary Bingo,” a costume contest, yoga, meditation, Burlesque lessons and “Hairspray” karaoke.

Campers can relive their childhoods with kid camp activities like a zip line, archery, water skiing and a slip ‘n slide.

There will be screenings of his iconic classic films such as “Pink Flamingos” and “Polyester” as well as a Q & A with the director himself.

Alcohol will be on site for an extra cost and there will also be a scotch and cigars session. Tickets are $499 but the camp’s website says the event is already sold out.