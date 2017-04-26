Caitlyn Jenner would ‘seriously’ consider running for office

Caitlyn Jenner may see politics in her future.

CNN reports Jenner appeared at the 92nd Street Y community center in New York City on Tuesday to promote her memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.” In conversation with transgender advocate and author Jenny Boylan, Jenner says now that her life is open she would consider running for office.

“Would I be better working from the inside? Then, if that is the case, another year or two, I would seriously look at a run,” Jenner says.

Although Jenner voted for President Donald Trump, she continued that she would call out Trump’s administration and the Republican party if they “screw up.”

“My loyalties are not with Donald Trump,” Jenner says. “I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.”