April 26, 2017 at 3:08 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Star Wars’ boss confirms Finn and Poe romance under consideration

(Finn and Poe. Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Star Wars” fans have always eagerly awaited new material but for specific fans of two new characters in the “Star Wars” franchise, new content could mean a possible romance.

Stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) and Resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) developed a friendship in “The Force Awakens” that have spurned some fans to speculate over a brewing romance. Head of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy spoke with Ecartelera and said while a romance isn’t planned for the next film, it’s on the table.

“We’ve talked about it, but I think you’re not going to see it in ‘The Last Jedi,’” Kennedy told Ecartelera. “In the next six or eight months we will have some meetings about the stories that we will develop next.”

“After 40 years of adventures, people have a lot of information and a lot of theories about the path these stories can take, and sometimes those theories that come up are new ideas for us to listen to, read and pay attention to,” Kennedy continued.

While a romance may not happen between the two characters in the next installment, the trailer appears to show Finn wearing Poe’s clothes. It’s enough fuel to keep shippers excited.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters December 15.

