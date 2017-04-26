Madonna slams planned biopic

Universal has acquired the script to “Blond Ambition,” a biopic about Madonna, but the pop star is not impressed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film would focus on Madonna’s early career moving from Detroit to New York City in the ’80s. It would also explore a romance and chronicle her battle being a woman in the music industry.

The script is by Elyse Hollander and was number one on the Black List, a group of unproduced scripts, last year. Madonna is not attached to the project.

Madonna posted on Instagram alluding to her feelings about the “Blond Ambition” news.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society,” Madonna captioned a photo of herself.