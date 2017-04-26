April 26, 2017 at 1:46 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
New font honors rainbow flag designer Gilbert Baker

(Screenshot via Vimeo.)

Gay activist and rainbow flag designer Gilbert Baker is being honored with a technicolor font.

Baker, who died on March 31, designed the rainbow flag in 1978. It has become a recognized symbol of the LGBT community. The original flag design included pink to represent sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for art, indigo for harmony and violet for the human spirit.

NewFest and NYC Pride have joined forces with font design company Fontself to create typography project, Type with Pride. The project created a font called Gilbert that incorporates a rainbow design.

“We wanted to create something special that would not just honor Gilbert and his iconic Rainbow Flag but also give the LGBTQ community a fantastic tool to help them create their own banners, posters and signs. People can now raise the Rainbow Flag with every letter they type. By literally embedding the Rainbow Flag into the font we made it possible for everyone around the world to type with pride,” Type with Pride said in a statement.

Gilbert is available to download for free.

