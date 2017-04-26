QUEERY: David Waguespack

What’s trending now in the world of home remodeling? Light grey and white colors in kitchens and bathrooms and hexagon tile, according to David Waguespack, director of project development at Case Design/Remodeling, a local company that specializes in redesign and remodeling home projects (casedesign.com).

Waguespack came to Case six years ago and says his role is a “great outlet for my creativity.” He helps clients design remodeling projects and select materials using skills he learned as a self-taught carpenter/handyman in his 20s and work as a home builder in his early 30s. He had his own contracting company in Atlanta before moving to Washington in 2010.

“We are the best choice for busy people who need a turn-key solution to remodeling,” he says. He also touts the companies wide array of options and five-year warranty.

Waguespack and husband Alan, who inspired his move to D.C., live in Dupont Circle. Waguespack enjoys travel having been to more than 50 countries in his free time as well as taking his dog for walks in Rock Creek Park on weekends.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I’ve been out since college and don’t recall having to come out to anyone but myself. So I guess it was the hardest for me to figure it out and just “live out.”

Who’s your LGBT hero?

All LGBT people of prior generations who had the courage to live as openly and out as they possibly could given their situation and time in history. Just telling one person who you really are makes a big difference.

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

Town Patio is a great place to meet friends for drinks.

Describe your dream wedding.

It’s already happened. We decided to have it outdoors and asked all the guests to wearwhite to create a wonder atmosphere; more like a party that morphed into a wedding.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Adopt a pet, don’t buy from a breeder.

What historical outcome would you change?

Right now! The situation in Chechnya is terrible. No one should be forced to choose between their life and their identity.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

Rushing home from school to watch Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video on MTV.

On what do you insist?

Be courteous.

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

An article on Facebook about a new zoning rule for D.C. rowhomes.

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“Traveling Through Life”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Some things shouldn’t be researched. Some of the most creative and brilliant minds in history were LGBT people.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

A universal energy that responds like karma to all our actions.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Keep the pressure on the national and international community for equal rights and humane treatment of all minorities.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

My husband, family and friends. Life is about sharing time with the people you love.

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

That gay men are feminine or gay women are masculine.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“Ma Vie en Rose,” 1997. It tells the story of Ludovic, a child who is seen by family and community as a boy, but consistently communicates as a girl. The film depicts Ludovic’s family struggling to accept this transgressive gender expression.

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Asking a stranger, “How are you?” when just hello will suffice.

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

Memories and photos of great travels.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

To relax and that everything would work out.

Why Washington?

I chose to move to Washington after Alan and I became engaged. It was a much-needed change for me personally and professionally. The recession affected the Atlanta economy much more than D.C.