April 27, 2017
NOM’s anti-LGBT ‘March for Marriage’ set for June 17
The annual anti-gay “March for Marriage” in Washington D.C. will take place on June 17, the anti-LGBT organization behind the event announced in an email blast Wednesday.

Brian Brown, president of the National Organization of Marriage, says in the email blast his organization continues its mission to oppose same-sex marriage nearly two years after the the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality nationwide.

“The March for Marriage is an important event to keep the fight to restore marriage in the public eye,” the email blast says. “It was in 2015 when the U.S. Supreme Court issued their illegitimate, anti-constitutional ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges imposing gay ‘marriage’ on the nation and unleashing a flood of consequences for the overwhelming majority of Americans who continue to revere marriage as the union of one man and one woman.”

The email blast doesn’t indicate where in D.C. the march will take place, but in years past the event has transpired on the National Mall.

Brown, soliciting donations in the email of up to $1,000 or more, insists a new opportunity to overturn the Obergefell decision is at hand in the aftermath of Trump’s election to the White House.

“With the election of Donald Trump, and several vacancies on the Supreme Court expected during his term, we have a real chance to reverse this ruling in the short-term,” Brown writes. “The appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch is a great first step. Now we likely need just one justice from the majority ruling in Obergefell to retire and we could be in a position to reverse that ruling. Rumors are flying that such a retirement could occur as early as this summer.”

Trump’s campaign on opposition to same-sex marriage, but after his election said he’s “fine” with the Supreme Court decision and believes the issue is “settled.” However, Trump has nominated the newly confirmed U.S. Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, whom LGBT advocates say is a danger to LGBT rights and the marriage decision.

According to the email blast, the march this year is hosted by the Freedom’s Journal Institute for the Study of Faith & Public Policy, a conservative non-profit that bills itself as an institution committed to individual liberty and family values.

NOM has the hosted “March for Marriage” annually for several years. The event has drawn names like perennial Republican presidential candidate and former Sen. Rick Santorum, but the numbers of attendees has dwindled considerably as time passes. According to ThinkProgress, the 2016 march was “a complete flop” with an estimated attendance of 250 people.

In a post scriptum to the email blast, Brown urges supporters to disregard predictions among LGBT advocates the “March for Marriage” will be poorly attended.

“Last year’s March for Marriage blew people away when approximately 400 people attended,” Brown writes. “LGBT extremists who had predicted the death of NOM could not believe their eyes at the crowd of supporters who gathered in D.C. to support true marriage. Let’s make 2017 even more successful! Please make a generous financial contribution to support our work.”

NOM’s event is set to take place just days after the Equality March for Unity & Pride, an anti-Trump LGBT march on Washington set for June 11, and D.C.’s annual Pride festivities scheduled to take place the same weekend.

    I always said that like anti-abortion activists who march every year in Washington against it, you could expect this to happen on marriage. It’s best that the GLBT community stop taking for granted that this is settled law! Like abortion, these extremists won’t let it go! We shouldn’t either!

