April 27, 2017 at 1:42 pm EDT | by Peter Rosenstein
A blueprint for taking back the country
Dump Comstock, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo courtesy of Dump Comstock)

As Democrats work to take back state legislatures, governorships and Congress there is a group of activists in Virginia’s 10th congressional district who have an idea on how to succeed in this effort. Their work could be the prototype for efforts across the nation as we look to defeat Republicans district-by-district. Whether it’s Darryl Issa in California, Paul Ryan in Wisconsin or Steve King in Iowa this could work. The Dump Comstock group in Virginia is spending the time and effort needed to help voters in their district understand what is at stake and how their lives are being negatively impacted by President Trump and his administration, and their current representative’s votes supporting what he is doing and saying.

The 10th congressional district in Virginia is currently represented by Barbara Comstock. She is a legislator with right-wing opinions doing everything she can to masquerade as a moderate. She is able to do this because most residents of the District, like those in so many others, don’t follow their representatives’ actual votes and get easily fooled by her double-speak; something legislators become very adept at. Like so many Republicans she has refused to hold a town hall in the District to directly answer voters’ questions because she has no legitimate answers that wouldn’t expose the hypocrisy between what she says and what she does.

So in the 10th, a group of community activists, with some private advice and expertise, which could be provided to other groups around the country wanting to replicate this effort by either the Democratic National Committee or their state Democratic Party, have created a Dump Comstock campaign two years before the next election.

When Comstock first refused to hold a town hall the group came up with the idea of putting up a billboard in the community to bring voters’ attention to that fact. Abbey Ruby, a leader of the group and resident of the District said, “Part of a congressperson’s job is to interact with and hear from all constituents, not just supporters and donors.” She added, “If Barbara Comstock is not comfortable with that, then I’m not comfortable having her as my representative in Congress.” The organizers of the group realized before they could raise money to pay for the billboard if they were to do it legally they needed to become familiar with federal regulations related to campaign spending. Another member, Lynne Anderson said, “We soon realized that we needed to form a Super PAC”.

They got help to do that and on March 22, the Dump Comstock group announced its intention to raise funds for the billboard on social media. One day later they had raised the full amount needed through a series of small donations, which according to the Dump Comstock Twitter account, was raised with an average donation of $26.

The Dump Comstock effort now has a website, a Facebook page the group administers with nearly 1,400 members and a Twitter handle @dumpcomstock that already has 650 followers all focused on ensuring Comstock is retired in 2018.

The group is organized as an unaffiliated PAC. The idea is not to raise big bucks but to raise money to fund things such as the billboard and other projects they will want to undertake over the next two years. Currently on their donation page the suggested donation amounts range from $5 to $100. This is truly a grassroots group.

The organizers of the group understand there will be a Democratic primary in the District as a number of people spurred on by the activity of the Dump Comstock group have said they will vie to take her on. The group isn’t supporting any one candidate in the primary but rather taking responsibility for introducing district voters to the real Barbara Comstock, which will make it easier for the winner of the Democratic primary to run against her and win.

Comstock is one of those Republicans sometimes trying to hide from Trump while at the same time supporting all he is doing. During deliberations on the ACA repeal, Comstock refused to say which way she would vote until she knew she wouldn’t have to cast a vote and then opposed it. Unfortunately for her, the Republican Party had apparently gotten a commitment from her to vote yes and had a commercial in the can touting her vote. That commercial ended up being shown. The Dump Comstock website is now using it to highlight her hypocrisy.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBT rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.

stabbing, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay activist found stabbed to death in Va. apartment
Leon’s bar in Baltimore celebrates 60 years
OUT Law honors Baltimore ‘trailblazers’
GLAA anniversary event highlights ‘changing of guard’
Bowser cancels meeting with Bangladesh ambassador over gay murder
Victory Fund endorses Danica Roem
watermark
National
NYC activists protest gay Chechnya arrests
Secret bisexual life surfaces after Aaron Hernandez suicide
Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker under religious exemption
‘Diverse’ co-chairs named for LGBT march on Washington
Alabama guv to sign anti-LGBT adoption ‘religious freedom’ bill
Trump continues Obama opposition to LGBT document lawsuit
watermark
World
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Bangladesh activists remembered on first anniversary of their murders
Macron, Le Pen advance in French presidential election
Report: Iranian police arrest more than 30 men for ‘sodomy’
Gay policeman killed in Paris shooting
watermark
Opinions
A blueprint for taking back the country
The gov’t has already shut down
Memories of an unforgettable past with Xulhaz
From state houses to Chechnya, anti-LGBT attacks surging
That time I entered the ‘No Spin Zone’
Uniformed injustice: Police and military target LGBT Salvadorans
Melissa Etheridge, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Martin, Etheridge, Indigo Girls have D.C. concerts planned
Local dance legend eyes retirement
Harry Styles says gay rights are ‘fundamental’ not ‘politics’
Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer promise to ‘fight to the death’ for LGBT community
Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘thin and gorgeous’ sneaker sparks outrage
Political Heineken ad brings people ‘Worlds Apart’ together
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup