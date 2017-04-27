Local dance legend eyes retirement

Dance Place (3225 8th St., N.E.) Co-director Deborah Riley celebrates her retirement on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m.

Riley has worked with Dance Place for 30 years and plans to retire in August. The retirement celebration will include a full program of Riley’s new and repertory works. Coyaba Dance Theater, Ronya-Lee Anderson, Lisa Furrugia Atkinson, Jennifer Campbell and more will perform the choreography. Douglas Dunn will give a guest performance. The performances will be followed by a special reception with Riley.

Tickets are $100. For more information, visit danceplace.org.