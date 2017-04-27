April 27, 2017 at 1:45 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘thin and gorgeous’ sneaker sparks outrage

Dolce & Gabbana’s latest luxury sneaker is stirring controversy for a contentious message.

The sneakers feature scribbled phrases like “So fab!” and “Love you more.” However, the phrase “I’m thin and gorgeous,” printed near the heel, is causing an upset on social media.

Gabbana posted a photo of the shoe to his Instagram and social media erupted over the Italian house’s design with some people believing it to be body shaming.

“You don’t think it’s a little unresponsible [sic] to push a message of ‘Thin and gorgeous’? I hope this will be followed by a message of inclusion of all bodies?” one user commented.

“thin?! I’m disappointed!” wrote another follower.

Stefano Gabbana fired back at critics in the comments of his post.

“Darling you prefer to be fat and full of cholesterol ??? I think u have a problem,” Gabbana replied to one offended person.

“u think is better to be fat full of hamburger??? Stupid,” Gabbana wrote to another user.

Gabbana also posted a screenshot of a Footwear News article about the shoe’s criticism captioned, “”When idiocy distorts reality!!! Next time we’ll write LOVE TO BE FAT AND FULL OF CHOLESTEROL.”

Gabbana has strongly defended his brand’s decisions on social media in the past. Earlier this month, he slammed critics on Instagram who disagreed with his decision to dress Melania Trump for her official White House photo.

 

stabbing, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay activist found stabbed to death in Va. apartment
Leon’s bar in Baltimore celebrates 60 years
OUT Law honors Baltimore ‘trailblazers’
GLAA anniversary event highlights ‘changing of guard’
Bowser cancels meeting with Bangladesh ambassador over gay murder
Victory Fund endorses Danica Roem
watermark
National
NYC activists protest gay Chechnya arrests
Secret bisexual life surfaces after Aaron Hernandez suicide
Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker under religious exemption
‘Diverse’ co-chairs named for LGBT march on Washington
Alabama guv to sign anti-LGBT adoption ‘religious freedom’ bill
Trump continues Obama opposition to LGBT document lawsuit
watermark
World
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Bangladesh activists remembered on first anniversary of their murders
Macron, Le Pen advance in French presidential election
Report: Iranian police arrest more than 30 men for ‘sodomy’
Gay policeman killed in Paris shooting
watermark
Opinions
A blueprint for taking back the country
The gov’t has already shut down
Memories of an unforgettable past with Xulhaz
From state houses to Chechnya, anti-LGBT attacks surging
That time I entered the ‘No Spin Zone’
Uniformed injustice: Police and military target LGBT Salvadorans
Melissa Etheridge, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Martin, Etheridge, Indigo Girls have D.C. concerts planned
Local dance legend eyes retirement
Harry Styles says gay rights are ‘fundamental’ not ‘politics’
Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer promise to ‘fight to the death’ for LGBT community
Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘thin and gorgeous’ sneaker sparks outrage
Political Heineken ad brings people ‘Worlds Apart’ together
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup