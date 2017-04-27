Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘thin and gorgeous’ sneaker sparks outrage

A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Dolce & Gabbana’s latest luxury sneaker is stirring controversy for a contentious message.

The sneakers feature scribbled phrases like “So fab!” and “Love you more.” However, the phrase “I’m thin and gorgeous,” printed near the heel, is causing an upset on social media.

Gabbana posted a photo of the shoe to his Instagram and social media erupted over the Italian house’s design with some people believing it to be body shaming.

“You don’t think it’s a little unresponsible [sic] to push a message of ‘Thin and gorgeous’? I hope this will be followed by a message of inclusion of all bodies?” one user commented.

“thin?! I’m disappointed!” wrote another follower.

Stefano Gabbana fired back at critics in the comments of his post.

“Darling you prefer to be fat and full of cholesterol ??? I think u have a problem,” Gabbana replied to one offended person.

“u think is better to be fat full of hamburger??? Stupid,” Gabbana wrote to another user.

Gabbana also posted a screenshot of a Footwear News article about the shoe’s criticism captioned, “”When idiocy distorts reality!!! Next time we’ll write LOVE TO BE FAT AND FULL OF CHOLESTEROL.”

Gabbana has strongly defended his brand’s decisions on social media in the past. Earlier this month, he slammed critics on Instagram who disagreed with his decision to dress Melania Trump for her official White House photo.