April 27, 2017 at 2:07 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer promise to ‘fight to the death’ for LGBT community

(Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer in ‘Snatched.’ Screenshot via YouTube.)

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer are passionate about being allies to the LGBT community.

Hawn, 71, and Schumer, 35, spoke to PrideSource about their commitment to LGBT issues while promoting their upcoming mother-daughter comedy, “Snatched.”

When asked why standing up for the LGBT community was important to them, Schumer says she “couldn’t remember a time I didn’t.”

“We’re both people who will stand up to the death for our gay friends and gay people and what’s going on in Chechnya and the fear of the what will happen in the coming years. We’ll be there to fight alongside our gay friends,” Schumer told PrideSource.

For Hawn being an ally is a “human story.”

“Being an ally for LGBT people and an ally for all people, transgender or whatever – to me, that’s a human story. I feel there are injustices in the world that I’ll stand up for, and I think that it’s important to realize that the world is filled with these kinds of issues,” Hawn told PrideSource. “Love is something in the heart and in the mind, so why would you chastise anyone for that? And this is something that I feel very strongly about.”

Hawn also recounted how she served the gay community during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

“When we went through the AIDS period, it was a very scary time, and I would go visit guys and I’d get in bed with them just to be there with them,” Hawn says.

“Snatched” is Hawn’s first film role since “The Banger Sisters” in 2002. It hits theaters May 12.

 

  • Jupiter Caelestis

    Hawn is elderly to the extreme & Schumer just isn’t funny. I’m so glad for the liberal alphabet gays that they have such wonderful champions, but gays on the Right just don’t care about these people & trannie issues. We’ve assimilated into the mainstream & aren’t shallow enough to identify as a sexual orientation. Except for the Log Cabins, who support the Establishment on the Right. See? Things are more complex than the Lib gays think & alphabet gays don’t represent anyone but their liberal single issue voter selves.

