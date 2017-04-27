April 27, 2017 at 1:22 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Political Heineken ad brings people ‘Worlds Apart’ together

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Heineken brought strangers with different political views together for a social experiment in its new U.K. ad, “Worlds Apart.”

Participants are paired together to build chairs, a table and a bar while getting to know each other. However, they don’t know that the other person has an opposite political viewpoint.

A transgender woman is paired with a man who calls transgender identity, “not right.” Another pair has different stances on feminism, the man calls it “man hating” while his partner describes herself as a feminist. Two other men are paired together for their polar opposite views on climate change.

The participants get personal, one man reveals he’s been homeless and the transgender woman explains she’s ex-military, before the pairs watch films where the participants slam the other’s political views.

“So transgender, it is very odd. We’re not set up to understand or see things like that,” the transgender woman hears her partner say.

Afterward, they must decide if they will stay and discuss their opinions over a beer or leave. All six participants stay and are open to a discussion.

“I’ve been brought up in a way where everything is black and white ― but life isn’t black and white,” the man admits to his transgender partner. They even agree to exchange phone numbers to keep in touch.

Watch the ad below.

 

