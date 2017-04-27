Martin, Etheridge, Indigo Girls have D.C. concerts planned

Several of the most prominent out pop singers will be in D.C. in the coming days.

Melissa Etheridge stops by the Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Va.) on Wednesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. The singer/songwriter will perform with a full band. Tickets are $110. For more details, visit birchmere.com.

Ricky Martin brings his Las Vegas residency show to MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, Md.) for a two-night engagement on May 5-6 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $81-573. For more information, visit mgmnationalharbor.com.

And the Indigo Girls appear with NSO Pops at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) on Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at 2 and 8 p.m. The Indigo Girls will perform songs spanning their entire career accompanied by the NSO Pops. Tickets range from $24-99. For details, visit kennedy-center.org.