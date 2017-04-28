April 28, 2017 at 11:15 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Bill Nye bashes gay conversion therapy with ice cream

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Bill Nye the Science Guy explained the sexuality spectrum and slams the use of gay conversion therapy using ice cream cones on his Netflix series, “Bill Nye Saves the World.”

In an animated short titled, “Ice Cream Sexuality,” a vanilla ice cream cone invites the other flavors to ice cream conversion therapy.

“As vanilla, I feel that I am the most natural of the ice creams, and therefore, the rest of you should just go ahead and also be vanilla. It’s the one true flavor,” the ice cream cone tells the rest. He explains that they should, “pretend to be vanilla until they no longer have the urge to not be vanilla.”

The other flavors protest. Strawberry panics and pistachio explains he doesn’t have the urge to be pistachio, he just is that way.

Eventually, the other flavors convince vanilla they don’t have to change who they are and all the scoops dance together in a bowl.

Conservative media outlets took offense to the cartoon, including Megan Fox who wrote a column for PJ Media criticizing Nye.

“The message here is clear (and not at all scientific): Christian, straight white people are bigots, racists and not even straight,” Fox writes. “Bill Nye offers no proof of that, other than a poorly drawn cartoon about debauched ice cream.”

Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro posted a Facebook video slamming the video saying, “There is no scientific basis for anything that is in this video. Just on a scientific basis, ice cream does not have genitalia.”

Watch “Ice Cream Sexuality” below.

