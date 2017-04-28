Activists hopeful for therapy ban in New York

BUFFALO, New York — A county in upstate New York is considering a bill that would ban “conversion” therapy, the Buffalo News reports.

The bill was introduced before in 2014 and 2015 but died in committee. Last year’s version earned national news coverage because it was named PENCE (Prevention of Emotional Neglect and Child Endangerment), a nod to Vice President Mike Pence who supports the practice.

No licensed conversion therapy centers exist in Erie County, but LGBT activists said they are aware of informal programs locally that encourage youth who believe they have a same-sex orientation into converting to a heterosexual orientation. Kitty Lambert-Rudd, president of the Western New York Anti-Violence Project, said she knows of seven, the Buffalo News reports.

Currently, anyone who practices such therapy locally cannot be held accountable because such therapy is not illegal, advocates said.

Conversion therapy is banned in five other states, but not New York.

The proposed law, introduced by Patrick Burke (D-Buffalo), would make the practice of conversion therapy on minors a misdemeanor crime punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or one year in jail.

Burke’s proposed law, which could receive bipartisan support, is still subject to a public hearing before it can proceed to a vote by the Erie County Legislature. A hearing has yet to be scheduled, but Burke is optimistic about the law ‘s chances for approval.