April 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm EDT | by Staff reports
LGB patients more open than previously thought
disclose sexual orientation to doctor, health, gay news, Washington Blade

Only 10 percent of gay respondents said they wouldn’t disclose their sexual orientation to their doctor.

NEW YORK — Patients in the United States may be much more willing to disclose their sexual orientation to the staff in a hospital emergency room than health professionals think, a new study reported on by Live Science suggests.

The researchers found that about 78 percent of health professionals surveyed thought that patients would not wish to divulge information about sexual orientation n the emergency room. However, only 10 percent of patients who the researchers surveyed said they would refuse to provide this information when asked in this setting, according to the findings, published this week in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

The findings are important, the researchers said, because other research has shown that LGBT people widely reported health disparities for varying reasons.

These findings demonstrate that there can be a difference between what health professionals perceive and what patients want, think and prefer, said lead study author Dr. Adil Haider, a surgeon and a director of the Center for Surgery and Public Health at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

watermark
Local
Capital Pride volunteer ousted over trans remark
Gay activist found stabbed to death in Va. apartment
Leon’s bar in Baltimore celebrates 60 years
OUT Law honors Baltimore ‘trailblazers’
GLAA anniversary event highlights ‘changing of guard’
Bowser cancels meeting with Bangladesh ambassador over gay murder
watermark
National
Log Cabin president, U.N. officials discuss Chechnya
NOM’s anti-LGBT ‘March for Marriage’ set for June 17
NYC activists protest gay Chechnya arrests
Secret bisexual life surfaces after Aaron Hernandez suicide
Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker under religious exemption
‘Diverse’ co-chairs named for LGBT march on Washington
watermark
World
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Bangladesh activists remembered on first anniversary of their murders
Macron, Le Pen advance in French presidential election
Report: Iranian police arrest more than 30 men for ‘sodomy’
Gay policeman killed in Paris shooting
watermark
Opinions
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
A blueprint for taking back the country
The gov’t has already shut down
Memories of an unforgettable past with Xulhaz
From state houses to Chechnya, anti-LGBT attacks surging
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Broadway hit ‘Fun Home’ comes to D.C. from author of ‘Dykes to Watch Out For’
New book ‘Finding Gideon’ settles into nice clip after rocky start
Out artist presents queer textiles
‘The Handmaiden’s Tale,’ ‘Dear White People’ are compelling new TV shows
Baltimore Museum exhibit ‘Queer Interiors’ features trans-curated domestic depiction
30 storytelling shorts from ‘Driftwood’ series join Comcast gay collection
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup