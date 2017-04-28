LGB patients more open than previously thought

NEW YORK — Patients in the United States may be much more willing to disclose their sexual orientation to the staff in a hospital emergency room than health professionals think, a new study reported on by Live Science suggests.

The researchers found that about 78 percent of health professionals surveyed thought that patients would not wish to divulge information about sexual orientation n the emergency room. However, only 10 percent of patients who the researchers surveyed said they would refuse to provide this information when asked in this setting, according to the findings, published this week in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

The findings are important, the researchers said, because other research has shown that LGBT people widely reported health disparities for varying reasons.

These findings demonstrate that there can be a difference between what health professionals perceive and what patients want, think and prefer, said lead study author Dr. Adil Haider, a surgeon and a director of the Center for Surgery and Public Health at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.