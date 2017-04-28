Broadway hit ‘Fun Home’ comes to D.C. from author of ‘Dykes to Watch Out For’

‘Fun Home’ Through May 13 National Theatre 1321 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W. $48 and up 800-514-3849

“Fun Home,” the Tony Award-winning Best Musical in 2015, is based on cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir about growing up the lesbian daughter of a repressed gay father in small-town Pennsylvania. Prior to “Fun Home,” Bechdel was best known for her long-running comic strip “Dykes to Watch Out For.”

The wonderfully unique, seemingly quiet show proved a critical and popular success in New York winning accolades for composer Jeanine Tesori and lyricist/librettist Lisa Kron Best Score Tony (the first ever won by a female writing team). Currently the touring production of the Broadway hit directed by Sam Gold (who also picked up a Tony for his efforts) is making its area premiere at National Theatre with all of its quirky wonderment still intact.

Told in retrospect, the coming-of-age tale focuses on Alison, a young lesbian who comes out in a letter to her parents. Both her father Bruce, a closeted gay man who teaches high school English and runs a funeral home part-time, and her long-suffering mother Helen are reluctant to reply — though it’s familiar territory, this gay thing is exceedingly uncomfortable for them. In time, they become more at ease with the news.

Central character Alison is performed by three marvelous actors ranging from girlhood to middle age. Often all three are seen on stage together giving extraordinary insight into Alison’s development. For much of the play, the oldest Alison (Kate Shindle) serves as narrator often stationed behind her drawing desk, but toward the musical’s end she takes center stage with the fantastic and heartrending “Telephone Wire,” a stirring song about the father’s increasingly depressing last days.

Teenage Alison (Abby Corrigan) is a terribly shy college freshman, uncomfortable in her skin but determined to live an authentic life. Though she’s seemingly timid and awkward, the audience somehow knows she’ll make it. Shortly after meeting first girlfriend Joan (Karen Eilbacher), a cool and understanding young lesbian, Alison explores her sexuality with “Changing My Major.”

And there’s little Alison (talented, non-affected child actor Alessandra Baldacchino). She’s our introduction to the family and the family-owned funeral home which they affectionately refer to as “fun home.” Despite the sometimes upsetting family dynamics, Alison loves her parents and little brothers played engagingly by Lennon Nate Hammond and Pierson Salvador as average kids.

In addition to his work, Bruce (the excellent Robert Petkoff) — who’s likable in spite of episodic moments of rage and frustration — busies himself with pursuing young men on the down low and restoring old homes to their former glory. As Helen, Susan Moniz is fittingly uptight as the wife married to a man whose scandalous dalliances are an open secret in their little hamlet. And Robert Hager very capably covers several roles including the cute young family handyman who hooks up with Bruce.

“Fun Home” has a pleasingly intimate feel yet still impresses with the best of bigger Broadway shows. The seven-piece band led by Micah Young is parked upstage on David Zinn’s genius set that moves from spare suggestions of rooms to a realistic depiction the family’s rather grand, well-appointed parlor.

Throughout the musical’s 90 minutes without intermission, there is a lovely mix of composed music and thoughtfully penned straightforward, never flowery dialogue. And the breathtaking score doesn’t so much move along the story as offer a melodic voyage into the characters’ thoughts and feelings. By “Fun Home’s” entirely satisfying end, you come to understand Alison’s journey entirely.