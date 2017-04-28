April 28, 2017 at 4:21 pm EDT | by Staff reports
Hawaii gay fertility bill finds opposition

In vitro fertilization, fertility treatments, gay news, Washington BladeHONOLULU — Health care lobbyists in Hawaii are pushing lawmakers to kill part of a bill that would expand access to fertility treatments to same-sex couples who want to have a child, the Associated Press reports.

They’re saying requiring insurers to cover fertility treatments for gestational carriers that male couples rely on could lead to legal problems.

Under Hawaii law, insurers are required to cover one round of in vitro fertilization for some married, heterosexual couples. Advocates from the gay and lesbian community are pushing for equal access to that money-saving benefit, the AP reports.

A Hawaii bill would extend the IVF coverage mandate to same-sex couples and single women. It also would make Hawaii the first state to require coverage for surrogate mothers, which could help male couples who need a surrogate to carry a child.

But health care lobbyists are pushing to remove part of the bill that extends the coverage mandate to gestational carriers, saying Hawaii law has no legal protections for surrogates because the state law is silent on the issue. They say the state should write laws on gestational carriers before making insurers cover procedures for the group, the AP article notes.

Hawaii is one of eight states that require insurance companies to cover in vitro fertilization, a costly procedure in which a doctor retrieves eggs from a woman, combines them with sperm from a man and then implants an embryo into a woman’s uterus, the AP reports.

watermark
Local
Capital Pride volunteer ousted over trans remark
Gay activist found stabbed to death in Va. apartment
Leon’s bar in Baltimore celebrates 60 years
OUT Law honors Baltimore ‘trailblazers’
GLAA anniversary event highlights ‘changing of guard’
Bowser cancels meeting with Bangladesh ambassador over gay murder
watermark
National
Log Cabin president, U.N. officials discuss Chechnya
NOM’s anti-LGBT ‘March for Marriage’ set for June 17
NYC activists protest gay Chechnya arrests
Secret bisexual life surfaces after Aaron Hernandez suicide
Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker under religious exemption
‘Diverse’ co-chairs named for LGBT march on Washington
watermark
World
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Bangladesh activists remembered on first anniversary of their murders
Macron, Le Pen advance in French presidential election
Report: Iranian police arrest more than 30 men for ‘sodomy’
Gay policeman killed in Paris shooting
watermark
Opinions
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
A blueprint for taking back the country
The gov’t has already shut down
Memories of an unforgettable past with Xulhaz
From state houses to Chechnya, anti-LGBT attacks surging
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Broadway hit ‘Fun Home’ comes to D.C. from author of ‘Dykes to Watch Out For’
New book ‘Finding Gideon’ settles into nice clip after rocky start
Out artist presents queer textiles
‘The Handmaiden’s Tale,’ ‘Dear White People’ are compelling new TV shows
Baltimore Museum exhibit ‘Queer Interiors’ features trans-curated domestic depiction
30 storytelling shorts from ‘Driftwood’ series join Comcast gay collection
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup