April 28, 2017 at 2:25 pm EDT | by Adam Miramon
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
Pride celebrations, gay news, Washington Blade

D.C. Gay Pride Day 1976 (Washington Blade archive photo)

I love the LGBTQ+ community, and I love Pride.

But today, I find myself angered and saddened by what is happening in the world and in our country; enraged by what is happening to the most vulnerable members of our community – people of color and our transgender brothers and sisters. Disillusioned by how our Pride celebrations have changed, and frustrated by the fact that we seem to have forgotten the roots of our struggle for liberation.

I celebrated my first Pride in June 1990 in San Francisco – one of our country’s largest and longest-running parades. I was nervous, scared, excited, reluctant, and a bundle of other emotions.

Right away, I was awestruck by the number of spectators packing the sidewalks of Market Street. The streets were lined with LGBTQ+ people and allies – celebrating their identity, their diversity and their community. We laughed, joked, smiled, flirted, made new friends and expressed our joy while waiting for the parade to begin.

Eventually, the rev of motorcycles could be heard in the distance as Dykes on Bikes began the procession. They were followed by LGBTQ+ focused social clubs, supportive churches marching in solidarity, and parents marching with their LGBTQ+ children with the PFLAG contingent. For more than three hours, we watched floats, corporate LGBTQ+ groups, non-profits, social clubs, a variety of other groups and people from every walk of life from the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. My shyness and insecurity would flare up every time a drag queen, leather daddy or cute guy would stop and flirt with me. On this day, I witnessed facets of our LGBTQ+ community that would feed my curiosity and wonderment for the next 25 years.

I was overwhelmed with a sense of belonging, and I truly felt like I had the right to live, to love, and to share that love with another man. I fell in love with Pride and with the LGBTQ+ community. For just one day, I did not have to pretend to be someone or something I wasn’t. For just one day, I was accepted for who and what I was.

Many of us can trace the freedoms we enjoy today to the transgender women of color at The Stonewall Inn who chose to stand up to the NYPD and proclaim “NO MORE!” – no more will you come into our safe spaces! No more will you harass us! No more will you arrest us! No more will you degrade our humanity! No more will you treat us as less than human!

People of color and our transgender brothers and sisters are still under attack and struggling for the same rights and freedoms many of us enjoy today. Should we be celebrating entities in our parades and festivals that have traditionally targeted our community and continue to target our most marginalized members? Have we forgotten that Pride is a protest and Pride is political?

The freedoms we enjoy today derive from a long history of struggle, protest, resistance and persistence. Our Pride celebrations have recently seen an exponential growth in corporate marketing and sponsorship. While it is wonderful that so many corporations now value the LGBTQ+ community, should this marketing be done by our Pride organizations? Should our Pride parades be filled with corporate floats or should our parades instead highlight organizations that are fighting to keep and expand our rights?

As the freedoms we have today are increasingly challenged, now is not the time to continue with business as usual. Now is the time to reconnect with the roots of our struggle and to march proudly through the streets proclaiming that we are still here. We need to bring our most marginalized community members to the center of our struggle and fiercely defend their basic rights.

Adam Miramon is an acupuncturist, activist, artist and poet. He has lived in D.C. for 10 years and owns Uptown Acupuncture in Tenleytown.

  • Sergei Kostin

    As a queer, cis-gendered white male thank you for trying helping to move others that identify to our likeness into the 21st century! Your spot on…

stabbing, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay activist found stabbed to death in Va. apartment
Leon’s bar in Baltimore celebrates 60 years
OUT Law honors Baltimore ‘trailblazers’
GLAA anniversary event highlights ‘changing of guard’
Bowser cancels meeting with Bangladesh ambassador over gay murder
Victory Fund endorses Danica Roem
watermark
National
Log Cabin president, U.N. officials discuss Chechnya
NOM’s anti-LGBT ‘March for Marriage’ set for June 17
NYC activists protest gay Chechnya arrests
Secret bisexual life surfaces after Aaron Hernandez suicide
Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker under religious exemption
‘Diverse’ co-chairs named for LGBT march on Washington
watermark
World
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Bangladesh activists remembered on first anniversary of their murders
Macron, Le Pen advance in French presidential election
Report: Iranian police arrest more than 30 men for ‘sodomy’
Gay policeman killed in Paris shooting
watermark
Opinions
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
A blueprint for taking back the country
The gov’t has already shut down
Memories of an unforgettable past with Xulhaz
From state houses to Chechnya, anti-LGBT attacks surging
That time I entered the ‘No Spin Zone’
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Baltimore Museum exhibit ‘Queer Interiors’ features trans-curated domestic depiction
30 storytelling shorts from ‘Driftwood’ series join Comcast gay collection
Katy Perry flamed by Twitter for collab with Migos over homophobic comments
Bill Nye bashes gay conversion therapy with ice cream
Ellen DeGeneres celebrates 20th anniversary of coming out
Martin, Etheridge, Indigo Girls have D.C. concerts planned
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup