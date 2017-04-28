Spring home maintenance and spruce-up tips

With warmer weather just around the corner, it’s time to focus on your home. Routine home maintenance ensures a healthy home and avoids costly repairs down the road. Small issues now can become huge headaches later if left untreated. Consider giving your home a spring maintenance check-up and check out our quick spring spruce-up tips to get the most enjoyment out of your home and outdoor settings during the warmer months ahead.

Spring Home Maintenance Check-Up:

Have your AC system serviced. Remember that dirty filters make your air conditioner work harder, increasing energy costs and possibly damaging your equipment. Check them monthly and replace as needed, or at least every three months.

Install a programmable thermostat. According to Energy Star, a programmable thermostat requires an initial investment that will quickly pay for itself in savings on heating and cooling bills.

Caulk around windows and doors. If the gap around a door or window is wider than a nickel, caulk should be reapplied. Check window-glazing putty, too, which seals glass into the window frame. Also consider adding weather stripping around doors, making sure that you can’t see any daylight from inside your home.

Perform a visual inspection of your roof from the ground. Repairs can be as small as a few shingles to a more extensive damaged area. This is a great place to call in an expert if you think repairs may be needed. It’s also a good time to check and repair breaks in the flashing seals around vent stacks and chimneys, too.

Check for loose or leaky gutters. Improper drainage can lead to water in the basement or crawl space. Make sure downspouts drain away from the foundation and are clear and free of debris.

Inspect concrete slabs for signs of cracks or movement. All exterior slabs except pool decks should drain away from the home’s foundation. Fill cracks with a concrete crack filler or silicone caulk. When weather permits, power wash and then seal the concrete.

Remove firewood stored near the home. Firewood should be stored at least 18 inches off the ground and at least 2 feet from the structure.

Check outside hose faucets for freeze damage. Turn the water on and place your thumb or finger over the opening. If you can stop the flow of water, it is likely the pipe inside the home is damaged and will need to be replaced. While you’re at it, check the garden hose for dry rot.

Quick Spring Spruce-Up Tips

Apply a fresh coat of quality exterior paint to the front portico, front door and trim.

Apply fresh paint to the shutters and garage door (if applicable).

Repair/replace broken flagstones/pavers on the front walk, stoop or porch.

Power wash the front walkway, stoop, driveway, and/or porch.

Power wash the siding, overhangs and gutters. Adding TSP will dissolve any mildew on the surfaces for a clean and fresh look.

Clean all glass.

Replace broken screens in doors and windows.

Prep and paint railings.

Change out any tarnished or broken exterior light fixtures.

Update/replace house numbers.

Most maintenance and repairs are better left to the professionals. A reputable organization such as Fred Home Improvement, schedulefred.com, can help with these and hundreds of other home maintenance, repairs, improvements and spruce-ups both inside and out.

Chuck Khiel is vice president of Fred Home Improvement, schedulefred.com.